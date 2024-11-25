13 killed, 18 injured as landslides, flash floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra

Jakarta, Nov 25 Landslides and flash floods that hit two regencies in Indonesia's North Sumatra province last week have claimed 13 lives with 18 others injured, said an official from the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

According to Sri Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of the emergency, equipment, and logistics unit of the agency on Sunday, the landslides and flash floods struck on Saturday night in Deli Serdang and Karo regencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Deli Serdang, six people were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after strong currents swept away four houses and a religious building.

In Karo regency, a similar disaster left seven people dead and nine injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and health clinics for treatment, she told Xinhua.

On early Saturday morning, landslides and flash floods had also stricken Padang Lawas and South Tapanuli regencies in the province, leaving six dead and seven injured.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency had issued warnings of extreme weather, forecasting above-normal rainfall intensity in the region.

Efforts are underway to assist affected communities and mitigate further risks as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

--IANS

