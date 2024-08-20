13 killed in road accident in Kenya

Nairobi, Aug 20 At least 13 people were killed and 36 others injured on Tuesday morning in a road accident involving a commuter bus and multiple vehicles along a busy highway in northwest Kenya, according to the police and survivors.

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. local time along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, when a Coast Bus, heading to the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa from Kisumu in the western part of the country, reportedly lost its brakes as it negotiated the steep stretch and rammed into the barriers on the stretch and other vehicles ahead of it before landing in a ditch, Xinhua news agency reported.

The commuter bus was carrying about 51 passengers, according to the survivors.

"Thirty-six injured individuals have been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving a PSV bus and multiple vehicles at Migaa in Molo, Nakuru County," Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said on X.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Kenya due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving and other causes.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati, said among the deceased was an infant, five women and seven men.

A survivor said the accident occurred when a passenger bus driver lost control of his vehicle rammed into a Toyota Passo before hitting a culvert and landing in a ditch.

She confessed that the bus which was ferrying people to Mombasa from Kisumu had mechanical issues since the commencement of their journey.

The survivor who did not give her identity said passengers complained about the condition of the vehicle which prompted the driver to stop in Kericho at 1 a.m. for repairs.

"The bus was repaired after a frantic search for a mechanic late at night and we resumed our journey," she said.

She added passengers noticed when the vehicle's brake system failed and started praying for their lives.

The bus driver lost control and rammed into the smaller car, people were screaming, the passenger seated next to me died, she was strewn out of the vehicle, said the survivor.

Ombati said survivors were taken to different hospitals in Molo, Rongai and Nakuru City with different types of injuries.

He urged motorist to be very cautious, especially while driving during the rainy season.

"Motorists should avoid speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving in order to reduce road carnage and save lives," he added.

He said that ensuring that the vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey was vital.

Ombati said traffic police would investigate the actual cause of the accident, including taking the fateful bus for motor vehicle inspection.

The bodies were removed to Molo District Hospital Mortuary while the damaged vehicles were towed to Salgaa police station.

