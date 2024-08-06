139 Pakistani soldiers killed in operations against terrorism in 2024: Military

Islamabad, Aug 6 The Pakistani military said that 139 soldiers, including officers, lost their lives in the ongoing fight against terrorists during the first seven months of 2024.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, Ahmed Sharif briefed journalists on the security situation, highlighting the extensive counter-terrorism efforts and professional activities of the military and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

"Security forces and LEAs conducted 23,622 intelligence-based operations across the country," said the director general, adding, "Of the total, 2,045 operations were carried out in the last 15 days alone."

Sharif emphasised the relentless efforts of the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, police, and other LEAs, saying that 24 terrorists were eliminated during the last 15 days, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

The official added that the government has officially labelled the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al-Khawarij (Insurgency of Outside) and all associated terrorists as khariji (outcasts).

"It is a mischief-making group. It is neither an ideology nor has anything to do with religion or Pakistan," said the director general.

Honouring the sacrifices of the security forces, the official said, "The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families. This commitment underscores the unwavering focus of Pakistani security forces, LEAs, and intelligence agencies on ensuring the country's internal and border security."

He reaffirmed the nation's resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated, ensuring lasting peace and stability for Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor