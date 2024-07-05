14 athletes represent UAE at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has unveiled the details of the UAE's participation in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games hosted by Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The event will see 10,500 athletes from 200 National Olympic Committees compete in 32 sports across 329 events at 35 venues in the presence of 20,000 media representatives, and 45,000 volunteers. The Games include 754 events alongside 350,000 hours of television broadcast.

The UAE delegation comprises 14 athletes accompanied by 24 administrative, technical, and medical staff. The athletes will compete in five sports: equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming, and athletics.

The national equestrian team participating in the show jumping competition includes Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi, with four of them to be selected for final participation by the technical staff in the coming days.

The national judo team includes five male and one female athlete: Normand Bayan (under 66 kg), Talal Shvili (under 81 kg), Aram Gregorian (under 90 kg), Dhafer Aram (under 100 kg), Omar Marouf (over 100 kg), and female athlete Bashirat Kharoudi (under 52 kg in women's lightweight).

Cyclist Safia Al Sayegh will compete in the road race at the Paris Olympic Games, being the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics. Swimmer Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi will compete in the 100m freestyle and swimmer Maha Abdullah Al Shehi will compete in the 200m freestyle. Runner Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi will compete in the 100m race.

Omar Al Marzouqi has the honour of carrying the UAE flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, which will see 10,500 athletes participating and will be held outside the stadium for the first time on the Seine River with about 160 boats of all types and sizes.

This was announced during a press conference held by the National Olympic Committee on Friday at the Shindagha Museum in Dubai, attended by representatives of the sports federations participating in the Paris Olympic Games and a large presence of local and foreign media representatives.

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawaa, Secretary General of the NOC, opened the conference with a speech in which he thanked and appreciated Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, for his support and follow-up of the UAE team participating in the Paris Olympic Games, and his keen direction to provide all means and facilities to help athletes perform their role in the best possible way, achieving the ultimate goal of participation and enhancing the sustainability of achievements and recording more successes in the name of UAE sports, and striving to raise the national flag in the largest sports forums.

Al Mutawaa continued, "I would like to congratulate the sports federations participating in the Paris Olympic Games who have worked diligently over the past four years to reach this historic moment awaited by athletes from all over the world to compete among themselves and confirm their merit and eligibility to be present in this prominent event. Congratulations to everyone for this distinction and leadership."

Al Mutawaa expressed his confidence in the UAE delegation participating in the Olympic Games and added, "I reiterate my confidence in the participating athletes, on whom we rely heavily and trust their abilities and form to repeat the Olympic achievements in 2004 and 2016 and move forward in solidifying the country's position and presence in the Olympic forums, especially since the current edition of the Olympic Games will witness many motivating factors happening for the first time in the history of the Games, such as equal participation rates between males and females, organizing the opening ceremony outside sports stadiums, and other aspects that give the Paris Olympic Games a special historical character for all participants. I also confirm that the entire UAE delegation from now until the end of the event will be in service and support of the athletes at all times."

During the press conference, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, revealed the inauguration of the UAE House for the first time alongside the UAE's participation in the Olympic Games and said, "I am pleased and honoured to announce to all attendees the inauguration of the UAE House in Paris alongside the UAE's participation in the Olympic Games, which includes authentic national heritage and historical and cultural legacies we are proud to belong to. The UAE House will offer a unique experience for all visitors to discover the inspiring journey of the Union, and experience Emirati hospitality. The UAE House will be open daily from July 27 to August 11, from 10 AM to 8 PM, free of charge, featuring a wide range of activities and events with a dedicated program for visits by UAE Olympians. I am also pleased to invite the sports councils in the country to attend the sports competitions of the UAE delegation at the Olympic Games in Paris, attend the Olympic competitions in general, and visit the UAE House." (ANI/WAM)

