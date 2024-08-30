14 dead in Mali road accident

Bamako, Aug 29 Fourteen people were killed and 29 others injured, including nine seriously, after two vehicles collided in central Mali, according to a statement released by the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday on National Road Number 6 near the village of Fougani in central Mali. A bus heading towards the capital, Bamako, collided with a trailer truck traveling in the opposite direction, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened around 6:00 am (0600 GMT) on a major road near the town of Fana, east of the capital Bamako, according to the ministry.

The bus had been leaving Fana for Bamako, while the truck was headed in the opposite direction, the ministry said without further details.

All the victims were transported to the Fana Health Center, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, the statement added.

Road accidents are frequent in Mali mainly due to poor road and vehicle conditions.

