14 injured as escalator reverses at S.Korean subway station
By IANS | Published: June 8, 2023 10:09 AM 2023-06-08T10:09:05+5:30 2023-06-08T10:15:08+5:30
Seoul, June 8 Fourteen people were injured on Thursday after an escalator reversed at a subway station in South Korea, police said.
The accident occurred at around 8.20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, Yonhap News Agency quoted police and fire authorities as saying.
Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs.
Eleven others sustained minor injuries, received treatment and were sent home.
None of them were in life-threatening condition.
