14 killed, 37 injured as bus crashes inside tunnel in China

Beijing, March 20 Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor