14 killed, 37 injured as bus crashes inside tunnel in China
By IANS | Published: March 20, 2024 11:27 AM2024-03-20T11:27:17+5:302024-03-20T11:30:13+5:30
Beijing, March 20 Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.
The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Details are awaited.
