14 killed as Indian bus falls into river in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 23 At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured after a passenger bus from India plunged into a river in Nepal on Friday, local media reported.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said that an Indian tourist bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 metres into Marshyangdi River.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy said that it is coordinating with local authorities undertaking relief and rescue operations.

It also issued an emergency relief number +977-9851107021 for immediate assistance.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the accident took place in Anbu Khaireni of Central Nepal's Tanahun district as the bus was moving towards Kathmandu from Pokhara.

After a preliminary inquiry, police estimated that the bus, bearing a UP number, was carrying 40 passengers.

As many as 14 bodies have been recovered from the accident spot and 16 injured were rushed to the local hospital, stated the Armed Police Force (APF) DSP Shailendra Thapa, who is also the assistant spokesperson of the APF.

Relief and rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited even as initial images and videos of the accident posted on social media showed that the ill-fated bus has been severely damaged.

An eyewitness said that occupants of the Keserwani Pariwahan bus were travelling to Kathmandu after staying in Pokhara for two days.

The bus from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, he said.

Another eyewitness said that helicopters were unable to spot the bus, but Nepali authorities and the Army were carrying out the rescue operations.

Last month, five Indians were killed in a landslide in the Simatal area in Nepal's Chitwan district.

In the tragedy that took place on July 12, two buses carrying 65 passengers were swept away after heavy rainfall.

Nepal is in the midst of the monsoon season and has seen heavy rainfall in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

