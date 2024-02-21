14 killed as truck falls off cliff in Philippines

Manila, Feb 21 At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured on Wednesday after a truck fell off a cliff in Negros Oriental province of Philippines.

The accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. local time when driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies strewn around the crash site.

Police and rescuers are on site to help the victims and determine the cause of the incident.

The exact number of people onboard the truck is not known.

