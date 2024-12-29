14 terrorists including six October 7 killers eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom took part in the October 7 massacre, as the forces of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division continue operations in the Gaza Strip.

The 162nd Division operated in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, as part of the joint activity of the IDF and Shin Bet to locate and eliminate terrorists who took part in the massacre on October 7.

On November 27, 2024, the battle team of the Givati Infantry Brigade raided a concentration point of terrorists in the Jabalia area.

During the raid, a Hamas terrorist named Muhammad Abdelhamid Salah who raided Israel and participated in the October 7 massacre, was eliminated, along with at least two other commanders in the terrorist organization Hamas.

In another attack carried out by the Givati Brigade in the Jabalia area, on November 26, 2024, the following Hamas terrorists were eliminated: Rasem Juda, company commander in the Jabalia area, Zahar Abd Rabbi Muhammad Shahab and Ali Maged Ali Ramadan, who participated in the October 7 massacre, and two other commanders of the terrorist organization Hamas.

About a month ago, a Hamas terrorist - Muhammad Hamuda, who participated in the October 7 massacre was also attacked and eliminated by the IDF's Kfir Infantry Brigade's fire complex. Along with him, five other terrorists from the terrorist organization Hamas were eliminated. (ANI/TPS)

