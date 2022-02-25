14 trapped in coal mine in China's Guizhou

Fourteen people were trapped in a coal mine in China's Guizhou Province, local media reported citing local authorities

Xinhua News Agency reported that the accident occurred at around 8.40 am (local time) today at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine, according to the publicity department in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan which administers Zhenfeng County.

The rescue operation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

