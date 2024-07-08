14 vehicles seized in Jerusalem over tax debts

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Tax Authority, through the National Collection Enforcement Unit (NTU) and in cooperation with the Israel Police, conducted several operations over the last few days in Jerusalem Arab neighbourhoods, one in the area of Beit Hanina and Shu'afat in the north of the city, and the other in the area of Jabel Mukaber and Sur Baher in the southeastern part of the city.

During these operations, 14 vehicles were seized, including luxury vehicles, for debts of approximately 2 million Shekels. (ANI/TPS)

