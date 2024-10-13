149th IPU assembly to address AI, technology, and ethics, adopt new charter on science and innovation

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/WAM): The 149th IPU Assembly will be held in Geneva from 13th to 17th October 2024, bringing together hundreds of parliamentarians from across the globe to discuss how science, technology, and innovation can be harnessed to create a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The Assembly's central theme focuses on parliamentary action to maximise the advantages of emerging technologies while mitigating potential risks, particularly those associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

Swiss psychiatrist, explorer, and technology pioneer Bertrand Piccard is set to address the Assembly, emphasising the need to place humanity at the core of science and innovation. Piccard's address will highlight the balance between advancing technological progress and ensuring it serves the broader good of humanity.

One of the key objectives of the Assembly is the adoption of a new Charter on the Ethics of Science and Technology, developed by the IPU's Working Group on Science and Technology. This Charter is intended to establish a regulatory framework of principles that will guide legislative and decision-making processes, ensuring that scientific and technological advances are used for the benefit of society, the environment, and humanity at large.

In addition, the Assembly is expected to adopt a resolution titled "The impact of artificial intelligence on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law." This resolution calls on parliaments to create robust legal frameworks and policies governing the responsible creation, deployment, and use of AI technology.

It aims to protect democratic institutions from AI vulnerabilities, including the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and violence through AI-generated content.

Throughout the Assembly, various IPU bodies will meet, including the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, and the Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians, alongside the four thematic Standing Committees. (ANI/WAM)

