15 confirmed dead in China bridge collapse

Beijing, July 22 Rescuers have found the bodies of 15 victims in a highway bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

A total of 1,630 professional rescuers, 205 vehicles, 63 vessels and six sniffer dogs were sent to search for the missing, officials said on Sunday evening as reported by Xinhua news agency.

More than 20 vehicles plunged into the Jinqian River after a 40-metre section of the No. 2 Bridge in Yanping village came down at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, following a flash flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm.

