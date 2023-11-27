15 flights diverted so far from Delhi airport due to bad weather

New Delhi, Nov 27 At least 15 Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to bad weather and light rainfall across the national capital on Monday.

The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, as per initial information from sources.

A Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to escalating air traffic congestion at the Delhi airport.

"Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours,” Vistara airline said in a tweet.

"Flight UK742 from Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather and air traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 1930 hours," it also said on X.

Parts of Delhi and the NCR region experienced light rainfall on Monday, causing a slight drop in temperature which was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

