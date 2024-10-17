15 jailed for building collapse in China

Tokyo, Oct 17 A total of 15 people were sentenced to prison in central China's Hunan Province on Thursday for their roles in a deadly building collapse that claimed 54 lives in 2022.

The defendants received jail terms ranging from 12 years to two years and nine months, according to the courts of Wangcheng District and Ningxiang City.

The defendants included the owner of the illegally built and extended building and the officials who committed dereliction of duty, reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident occurred in the provincial capital of Changsha on April 29, 2022, leaving 54 dead and nine wounded.

The State Council set up an investigation team to look into the incident shortly after it occurred.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor