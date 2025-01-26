15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], January 26 (ANI/WAM): At least 15 people were killed, and 83 others were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of gunfire by Israeli forces, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre explained that "Israeli army attacks, during attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including three women and a Lebanese soldier." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor