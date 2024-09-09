15 killed as bus plunges off mountain road in Yemen

Aden (Yemen), Sep 9 At least 15 people were killed and three others injured when a passenger bus fell off a mountain road in Yemen's southern province of Lahj, a security official said.

The official on Sunday, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the accident occurred in the Maqatrah district on a hazardous road linking the provinces of Aden and Taiz, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added the bus fell from a steep slope and plunged into a rocky valley below after the driver lost control due to a brake failure.

The official confirmed that the death toll includes women and children. Eyewitnesses described the accident as "horrific," noting that the impact was so severe that some victims were ejected from the vehicle.

Maqatrah, known for its dangerous mountain routes, has seen numerous accidents in recent years. Local observers said the incident highlights the broader impact of Yemen's decade-long civil war on civilian safety and infrastructure. With main interprovincial roads often blocked by warring factions, civilians are forced to use perilous alternative routes, including hazardous mountain passes.

Yemen's crisis began in late 2014 when the Houthi group took control of the capital, Sanaa, leading to a Saudi-led military intervention and escalating into what the United Nations now describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor