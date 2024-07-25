15 killed in migrant shipwreck off Mauritania

Nouakchott, July 25 At least 15 people were killed after a boat carrying 300 passengers capsized near Nouakchott, Mauritania's capital, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed.

"Approximately 300 people boarded a pirogue in The Gambia and spent seven days at sea before the boat capsized near Nouakchott on July 22, 2024," said IOM in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, 120 people were rescued by the Mauritanian Coast Guard while efforts continue to locate the missing individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Fifteen people were confirmed dead upon arrival," said IOM. Among the survivors, ten people were urgently referred to hospitals for medical care, and four unaccompanied and separated children were identified.

IOM immediately intervened to provide direct and essential assistance to the survivors.

This tragic event occurs in the context of increasing migration through the West Atlantic Route, where many migrants attempt dangerous journeys in search of better opportunities or to escape difficult situations in their countries of origin, said IOM in the press release.

