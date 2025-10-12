15 Palestinians arrested over terror incitement before prisoner swap

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 15 Palestinian suspects in Judea and Samaria over the weekend for involvement in activities promoting terrorism, authorities said on Sunday.

The arrests come ahead of the planned release of 250 Palestinian security prisoners as part of a deal with Hamas.

Security forces acted to prevent "joyous processions and incitement to terrorism" in several villages on Saturday. Troops were dispatched to areas in the Ramallah district where gatherings in support of Hamas were held, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police said.

"In Silwad and Na'alin, our forces seized vehicles displaying flags inciting terrorism and detained eight individuals who took part in the marches," the statement said.

Seven additional suspects were arrested in connection with other activities, including Abd al-Aziz Khamayseh, who manages a social media page with tens of thousands of followers. Israeli authorities said he distributed content "inciting terrorism." Khamayseh is the brother of Islam Khamayseh, a Palestinian terrorist killed in an airstrike in May 2024.

"The arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to preventing incitement and events supporting terrorism, especially in the context of the upcoming release of these prisoners," an IDF spokesperson said.

Authorities also reported that, beginning Monday, warning calls were being made to the families of the prisoners slated for release, advising against celebrations. "We are working to ensure public safety and prevent any activity that could support or glorify terrorism," a Border Police official added.

The release of hostages from Gaza is expected to begin Monday morning, followed by the release of around 250 Palestinian security prisoners. The exchange is complicated by Hamas's claim that it cannot locate some of the bodies.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

