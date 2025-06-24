150 South Koreans, family members evacuate Iran, Israel amid escalating armed conflict: Seoul

Seoul, June 24 A total of 150 South Korean nationals and their family members have evacuated Iran and Israel amid the escalating armed conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The government has provided support, including transportation and consular assistance, to help 56 people escape Iran to Turkmenistan, and 26 others to Jordan, ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.

Another 68 South Koreans and their family members have left Israel and taken shelter in Egypt over two separate operations, with the help of the Korean communities in both countries, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the governments of Turkmenistan, Jordan and Egypt for their warm solidarity, and we will work to ensure that this spirit of friendship and cooperation continues closely into the future," he said.

Earlier on June 23, forty-five South Koreans, including one with US nationality, had escaped Israel and safely arrived in neighbouring Egypt, amid heightening tensions from the armed conflict between Israel and Iran.

They had passed through the border via a land route on Monday afternoon (local time) by a government-chartered bus and were on their way to Cairo, the ministry said in a press release.

The latest evacuation follows the escape of nearly 50 South Korean nationals and their Israeli family member from Tel Aviv to Jordan over the past week, with assistance from the government and the Korean community in Israel.

Since the conflict began on June 13 with Israel's large-scale airstrikes on Iran, 56 South Koreans and their Iranian family members have also evacuated Tehran.

The South Korean government has provided transportation and assistance to help evacuees pass through border checkpoints and purchase plane tickets to either return home or travel to a third country.

The foreign ministry has raised the travel alert for both Israel and Iran to "Level 3," the second-highest advisory, strongly recommending people leave the countries.

