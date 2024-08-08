154 killed, 279 injured in monsoon rains, flash floods in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 8 Torrential rains and flash floods starting from July have killed 154 people and injured 279 others in different parts of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported.

Among the dead were 74 children and 27 women, the NDMA said in a report on Wednesday.

The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst affected area with 57 deaths, followed by the eastern Punjab and the southern Sindh provinces with 55 and 30 deaths, respectively, said the report.

It added that eight people were killed in the southwestern Balochistan province, three were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and one died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The NDMA also noted that 349 livestock animals have perished while 1,552 houses and 24 bridges were damaged during the cited period, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

