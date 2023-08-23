15th BRICS Summit: PM Modi emphasises reforms in UNSC, WTO, multilateral financial institutions

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his participation at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, emphasised undertaking reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and multilateral financial institutions.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Other than PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Brazil President Lula da Silva were also present at the summit in Johannesburg.

The leaders held productive discussions including on global economic recovery, partnership with Africa and the Global South and reviewed the progress made on the BRICS agenda so far, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the summit, PM Modi in various interventions, highlighted the call for setting defined timelines for reforms in UNSC reforms and WTO.

He also proposed cooperation in the areas of protection of Big Cats, space exploration, and traditional medicine.

“In his various interventions, Prime Minister highlighted the following: Called for setting defined timelines for UNSC reforms, Called for reform of Multilateral Financial Institutions, Called for reform of WTO, Exhorted BRICS to build consensus on its expansion, Urged BRICS to send a global message of unity and not polarisation, Proposed creation of a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium, Offered Indian Digital Public Infrastructure - the Indian stack to BRICS partners, Proposed undertaking skill mapping, skilling and promoting mobility among BRICS countries, Proposed joint efforts of BRICS countries for protection of Big Cats under International Big Cat Alliance, Proposed establishing a repository of traditional medicine among BRICS countries, Called upon BRICS partners to support AU’s permanent membership of the G20,” the MEA statement read.

He also called on the BRICS partners to support the African Union’s membership of G20 and urged BRICS to send a global message of unity and not polarisation.

“During his address, Prime Minister called for a strengthened BRICS that will be: B - Breaking barriers, R - Revitalising economies, I - Inspiring Innovation, C - Creating opportunities, S - Shaping the future,” the MEA added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue.

In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.

PM Modi’s special message to the dialogue was that mutual trust and transparency can help create a big impact, especially in the Global South. This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

