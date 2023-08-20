16 killed as bus catches fire in Pakistan's Punjab province

Published: August 20, 2023

Islamabad, Aug 20 At least 16 people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus collided with ...

16 killed as bus catches fire in Pakistan's Punjab province

Islamabad, Aug 20 At least 16 people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus collided with a pick-up van carrying diesel drums and caught fire in the Pindi Bhattian area in Pakistan's Punjab province in the wee hours on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital, Geo News reported quoting a medical superintendent.

As per rescue officials, the bus was proceeding towards Islamabad from Karachi.

District Police Officer (DPO) Fahad said the bodies have been removed from the bus and will be identified by DNA testing.

