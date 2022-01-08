16 killed in bus crash in north-eastern Egypt's Sinai

At least 16 people were killed and 18 others wounded early Saturday in a bus crash on the international highway in the Sinai Peninsula in north-eastern Egypt, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Due to a fog that reduced visibility, a bus hit a microbus on the road leading to South Sinai province," the statement said.

Some 13 ambulances rushed to the scene. The wounded people who mainly suffered fractures and bruises were transferred to the nearest public hospital, it added.

An immediate investigation was underway.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt due to poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing existing ones.

Deaths from road accidents in Egypt dropped by 44 per cent in 2019-2020, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor