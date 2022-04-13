16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia's West Papua
By ANI | Published: April 13, 2022 01:11 PM2022-04-13T13:11:04+5:302022-04-13T13:20:07+5:30
Sixteen people were killed and six others seriously injured in a truck accident in Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Wednesday, said Muhammad Khairul Basyar, a press officer at the search and rescue office in Manokwari district of the province.
The incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.
"The truck hit a hill at the side of the road, 13 people died on the scene and three others were dead in a hospital, six others sustained serious wounds," Khairul told Xinhua via phone.
Seven others survived the accident, according to the officer. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor