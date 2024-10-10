16 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital, 4 shot in Nablus
By ANI | Published: October 10, 2024 07:00 AM2024-10-10T07:00:45+5:302024-10-10T07:05:05+5:30
Gaza [Palestine], October 10 (ANI/WAM): At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured ...
Gaza [Palestine], October 10 (ANI/WAM): At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza.
The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia received the casualties following the strike, which hit the Yemen Al-Saeed hospital's courtyard where civilians had taken refuge.
Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank, when Israeli special forces fired on their vehicle late Wednesday. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app