16 people killed in bus-truck collision in Mexico

Mexioco City, Aug 23 At least 16 people were killed and 36 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Mexico's Pubela city, local media reported.

Oaxaca Attorney General's Office (FGEO) in a statement said the deceased included eight men, seven women and a girl, Mexico news daily reported.

The incident occurred early Tuesday when the bus collided head on with a truck.

The injured were rushed to the Tehuacan General Hospital and other medical centres.

The Interior Department of Puebla posted on social media that it "remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event.

