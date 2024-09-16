17 health workers killed this year as Pakistan's Polio eradication efforts face setbacks

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : At least 17 health workers have been killed during polio vaccination drives in Pakistan this year, underscoring the dangers and difficulties facing the country's efforts to eliminate the disease, Dawn reported.

Despite the resurgence of the crippling virus, which has already led to 17 reported cases this year, militants continue to target the very people trying to protect children from the disease.

These relentless attacks on vaccinators, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, have added to an already complex situation, as fear spreads among health workers and the general public alike, as per Dawn.

According to the report, since 2012, an alarming 126 individuals have been killed, and 201 have been injured in attacks targeting healthcare workers associated with the polio program.

One of the most high-profile incidents this year involved the killing of Abdul Rehman, a senior polio program official, in Bajaur. The frequency of these violent attacks has left the remaining health workers living in constant fear for their lives. "In every vaccination drive, our colleagues are either killed or injured," says Shehnaz Bibi, a lady health worker, who describes the situation as "gripped by fear."

These attacks have also fuelled a wave of refusals, with militants warning communities against vaccinations. The fear of repercussions has forced many families to turn away polio immunisation teams, undermining the program's efforts.

The report further revealed that in addition to the loss of life, the polio eradication campaign has been marred by further setbacks, including administrative failures and fraudulent reporting of vaccination data.

Vaccinators and officials have been found forging coverage reports to appease foreign donors and agencies, contributing to a deepening trust deficit among the public, reported Dawn.

With the virus still present in Pakistan's sewage systems and the country being one of only two globally where the poliovirus remains endemic, these failures paint a grim picture.

The international community, which has long pressured Pakistan to eradicate polio, remains concerned as each year passes without meaningful progress.

Despite years of attempts, political issues have also played a role in derailing the campaign. In Khyber, Bajaur, and other districts, locals have begun using the vaccination campaign as leverage, demanding basic civic services like roads, electricity, and clean water before allowing their children to be vaccinated. This "bargaining chip" mentality has made the campaign even more difficult to sustain.

The continuous attacks on vacciners and the rampant refusals only serve to prolong the presence of this devastating virus in Pakistan, putting not only its own children at risk but also threatening global efforts to eradicate polio.

