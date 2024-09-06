17 killed in Kenya elementary school fire, bodies "burnt beyond recognition"

Nairobi (Kenya), September 6 : At least 17 students died after an elementary school in central Kenya caught fire, CNN reported on Friday citing police

Police, according to the outlet, said the toll could increase as more than a dozen others have been undergoing treatment in hospital with severe burns.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county that broke out around midnight and engulfed rooms where children were sleeping.

Resila Onyango, a spokesperson for the Kenya National Police Service was quoted by CNN as saying bodies had been "burnt beyond recognition."

Kenyan President William Ruto offered his condolences at the "devastating news," Ruto said, "our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County," in a post on X.

"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account," Ruto said in his post, adding his government was "mobilizing all the necessary resources to support the affected families."

The Kenya Red Cross also posted a statement Friday, saying it would provide "psychosocial support services to the pupils, teachers and affected families."

