17 YPG members 'neutralised' in Syria after Ankara terror attack

Ankara, Oct 27 At least 17 members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were "neutralised" by Turkish forces in northern Syria, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry said on Saturday that the YPG members were "neutralised" in the zones covered by Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring and Manbij regions in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to create a YPG-free zone, namely Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019 and 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralise" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The operation came one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the perpetrators of a recent terror attack in Ankara infiltrated Turkey from Syria.

Two assailants -- a man and a woman -- carried out an attack on the production facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara's northern suburb on Wednesday.

Both attackers have been confirmed as members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Turkish authorities.

The attack, which involved automatic rifles and explosives, resulted in five deaths and 22 injuries.

Turkey sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

