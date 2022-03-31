18 injured in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan

Eighteen people were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in Afghanistan's Wardak province, media reported on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities.

On March 21, eight people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nangarhar province.

The accident took place when the two vehicles hit head-on along a ring road in Police District 6 of provincial capital Jalalabad city, an official told Xinhua.

Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles, as per Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor