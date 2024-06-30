18 injured in explosion at wedding ceremony in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 30 Eighteen people were injured in an explosion at a wedding ceremony in the Kurram district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened when some unknown people hurled hand grenades at the ceremony where a large number of people were gathered for a celebration, the police informed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attackers fled the site after the attack, the police said.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital with three of them in critical condition. Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

