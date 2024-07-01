18 Israeli soldiers injured in drone attack in Israel-annexed Golan Heights

Jerusalem, July 1 Eighteen Israeli soldiers were wounded, one seriously, in a drone strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to an IDF statement on Sunday, the attack took place in the northern sector of the Golan Heights, although the origin of the drone was not specified.

The injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to the incident, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on Sunday night targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The strikes included hitting a Hezbollah observation post near Markaba and a launcher near Ayta ash Shab, which had been used earlier on Sunday to launch a projectile toward northern Israel.

Additionally, the IDF artillery engaged multiple locations in southern Lebanon.

The latest incidents mark a continuation of the cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party, which has been ongoing since October 2023.

