19 people killed in clash between community groups in Indonesia's West Papua

By ANI | Published: January 25, 2022 09:08 AM2022-01-25T09:08:00+5:302022-01-25T09:15:12+5:30
At least 19 people were found dead in a nightclub, which caught fire, after a clash between two community groups in Indonesia's West Papua province, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Quoting a Provincial Police spokesman senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi, the news agency reported that the clash occurred in Sorong city of West Papua province.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
