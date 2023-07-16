19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

Al Dhafra (UAE), July 16 (ANI/WAM): The 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival will kick off tomorrow in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, said that the festival celebrates the season of harvesting palm dates in the UAE, considered an authentic Emirati heritage.

The current session coincides with the Year of Sustainability. This year's edition also reflects the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage.

He also indicated that the festival continues the journey established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his approach to developing the agricultural sector and adherence to the historical status of the palm tree, which is closely linked to the authentic Emirati heritage.

Al Mazrouei hailed the care given by Sheikh Mansour for the festival, which contributed, throughout its successive sessions, to making agriculture a culture among members of society, leading to food security and sustainable agricultural production.

He also extended thanks to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for his tireless follow-up and permanent directives to develop our events and organise useful activities and competitions. (ANI/WAM)

