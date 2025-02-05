1st India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference discusses ideas in higher education field

New Delhi [India], February 5 :The first India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the League of Arab States, University Grants Commission and Association of Arab Universities, took place in Delhi on Wednesday, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said in a post on X that Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the event where ideas were exchanged in the field of higher education.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Further strengthening cooperation between India & the Arab world. 1st India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organized by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with League of Arab States, University Grants Commission & Association of Arab Universities, took place in New Delhi today. MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the event. Delegates from Arab countries, along with representatives from Indian universities participated in the conference, which provides a platform for further exchange of ideas in the field of higher education."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Monday held talks with Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia.

Goyal said that the two discussed strengthening trade and investment ties between both countries.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Held a productive meeting with H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia. Discussed strengthening trade & investment ties between our nations and deepening our economic partnership and collaborations across sectors for mutual growth and prosperity."

Earlier in the day, Alkhorayef met the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda and the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and discussed enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining fields.

"Today I started an official visit to the Republic of India, and held fruitful meetings with the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, during which we discussed enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining fields, and exploring investment opportunities that contribute to achieving the common interests of the two friendly countries," he said.

