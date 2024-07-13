2 dead, 4 police officers wounded in Philippine shootout

Manila, July 13 Two criminal suspects have been killed and four police officers wounded in a shootout in the Philippine capital, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay of the Manila Police District told reporters on Friday that a shootout broke out on Thursday night when the criminal suspects allegedly opened fire at law enforcers serving an arrest warrant at a hideout in Tondo, a district in Manila City.

The suspects reportedly attempted to escape by jumping out of a window but were pursued by the police team, resulting in a gunfight that killed the two suspects, Xinhua news agency reported.

The four police officers sustained gunshot wounds in the legs and hands.

Ibay said that the criminals were allegedly involved in drug trafficking, gun-for-hire activities, and illegal drugs.

