2 detained in China for damaging Great Wall

Beijing, Sep 5 Authorities in China's Shanxi province have detained two people for allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall with an excavator, according to state media.

On Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that the authorities in Youyu county said they received a notification on August 24 that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe township.

After an investigation, police found a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had used an excavator to breach the wall in order to create a shortcut to pass through, causing “irreversible” damage to the integrity and safety of that portion of the wall, CNN quoted the broadcaster as saying.Police said the investigation was ongoing.

