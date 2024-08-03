2 fishermen repatriated to India from Sri Lanka

Rameswaram [Tamil Nadu], August 3 : The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka and Consulate General in Jaffna in cooperation with the Sri Lankan government repatriated the two Indian fishermen and the mortal remains of a fisherman on Saturday.

The survivors reached Rameswaram in the early hours of Saturday.

In a post on X, the Sri Lankan embassy said, "@CGJaffna visited Kayts police station and met 02 Indian fishermen, Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah, who were among the 04 fishermen whose boat capsized upon collision with an SL Naval boat. (1/2) @indiainsl @AhciKandy @CgiHoc @MEAIndia @meaMADAD"

The Consul General of India in Jaffna, Sai Murali ascertained their well-being and assured them of all possible support.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "C G @saimurali_IFS ascertained their well-being and assured them of all possible support. Consulate officials facilitated phone calls to their families in India to ensure their welfare. (2/2)"

Earlier on Friday, the 21 Indian fishermen whose release was secured by the Indian High Commission in Colombo were successfully repatriated.

They are now on their way to Chennai from Colombo, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said.

"Returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna secured the release of 20 fishermen from Sri Lanka.

"High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna in cooperation with GoSL authorities secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission said in a post.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna, visited the Kayts police station and met two fishermen who were among the four, whose boat capsized upon collision with a Sri Lankan naval boat.

