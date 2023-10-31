2 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): Two Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed in Gaza on Tuesday.

The two were identified as Sergeant Roi Wolff of Ramat Gan and Sgt. Lavia Lifshitz of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut in central Israel. Both soldiers were 20 and served in the Givati Brigade. The IDF said they were killed in the same battle in the northern Gaza Strip and their families have been notified.

Israeli forces have been conducting what the IDF called "fierce battles" against Hamas "deep in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Tuesday.

The IDF said its forces attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in northern Gaza, killing "dozens" of terrorists.

The IDF said it also struck anti-tank missile launching cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts while confiscating numerous weapons and explosive devices.

Meanwhile, four Israelis sustained wounds of varying degrees when terrorist rockets fired from the Gaza Strip struck the southern coastal city of Ashdod.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated a 50-year-old man in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and three men aged 64, 46 and 35 lightly wounded by glass shards.

All four victims were evacuated to the city's Assuta Medical Center, MDA said. The organisation is searching the area for additional casualties. (ANI/TPS)

