2 killed, 19 injured in Detroit block party shooting: US Police

San Francisco, July 8 A mass shooting in the US city of Detroit on Sunday left at least two people dead and 19 people wounded, according to preliminary information from the Michigan State Police.

The state police, which is assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation, said in a tweet on Sunday that no one has been taken into custody regarding the incident.

The victims have been taken to St. John Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

Detroit reported another shooting on June 1, when four people were shot at a block party attended by more than 100 people.

