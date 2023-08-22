2 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 22 : As many as two people were killed, and two sustained injuries in an explosion in the Darul Aman area of Afghanistan’s Kabul, the city’s police said on Monday, Khaama Press reported.

As per the police, a magnetic bomb embedded in a three-wheeler went off on a roadside in the Darul Aman area of Kabul’s police district 6.

The Taliban is yet to disclose the identities of the attack victims.

According to Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran, the explosion occurred near the building of the Taliban-appointed Ministry of Justice of Afghanistan.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities surrounding security in the region, as per Khaama Press.

Recently, there has been a rise in attacks in Kabul. The attacks target both Taliban officials and ordinary citizens. These incidents have raised concerns about the city’s security situation.

Earlier, an attack occurred in Kabul, resulting in the deaths of five Taliban security personnel.

The Taliban, however, claimed it is vigilant in safeguarding the nation and expressed confidence that no individual or group possessed the capability to undermine the country's overall security.

