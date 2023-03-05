2 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: March 5, 2023 04:54 PM 2023-03-05T16:54:05+5:30 2023-03-05T17:05:08+5:30
Islamabad, March 5 Two people were killed and three others injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police sources said.
The incident happened in Banu district where an explosive-laden motorbike exploded when the vehicle of a member of a pro-government peace militia passed by it, sources from the counter-terrorism department of police told Xinhua.
The sources added that the bomb was detonated by a remote-controlled device by unknown terrorists who are being hunted in the area, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition.
