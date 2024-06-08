2 killed, 4 injured in Afghanistan road accident

Kabul, June 8 Two people died and four others were injured in a highway accident in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Saturday.

The traffic accident took place when a car veered off the road due to overspeeding and overturned along the highway linking Jawzjan with neighboring Balkh province, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Similarly, four commuters lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday night.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways, according to Afghans, often claim the lives of travelers in Afghanistan.

