2 killed after shooting in New Orleans

Houston, March 23 Two people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting near an intersection on Friday afternoon in New Orleans, the largest city of the southern US state of Lousiana, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person died either in an ambulance or at hospital, the New Orleans Police said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Just after 2 p.m. local time, one man's body was seen lying at the intersection as neighbours gathered nearby, local media outlet NOLA reported.

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects in the double homicide, said the report.

No potential motives or other details were immediately available. And an investigation is underway.

