2 killed in rocket attack from Lebanon in Israel

Jerusalem, Nov 13 Two men were killed in Israel's northern city of Nahariya in a rocket attack from Lebanon, Israeli authorities said.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah forces launched two barrages on Tuesday noon, the first of around 10 rockets targeting the north that led to the casualties, and the second of three rockets targeting the Tel Aviv area, which was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Eli Bin, Director-General of the Magen David Adom rescue service, reported that the two men were hit by a rocket while working in an agricultural field in the Nahariya area of Galilee, and were pronounced dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Magen David Adom said the victims were two men in their 40s, and they were both declared dead at the scene.

In Kibbutz Kabri, Magen David Adom added that another two men in their 30s were lightly hurt by shrapnel in another impact.

Surveillance camera footage shows the deadly impact in Nahariya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor