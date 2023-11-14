2 more IDF soldiers killed in Gaza, total increases to 46 (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 14 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the death of two additional soldiers in Gaza, increasing the total number of fallen troops amid the ongoing ground offensive to 46.

The military identified the two soldiers as Staff Sergeant Roee Marom (21) and Raz Abulafia (27).

According to the IDF, Marom was a squad commander in the 906th battalion of the School of Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders known as Bislamach Brigade.

He hails from the southern Israeli city of Ra’ nana.

Meanwhile, Abulafia was deployed in the 686 3rd battalion of the 12th division.

He hails from the Rishpon settelement in the Central District of Israel.

Israel launched its ground offensive in the besieged enclave against the Hamas on October 27.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, Israel has lost a total of 363 soldiers and officers along with 59 police officers and 10 members of the Shin Bet intelligence service.

As of Tuesday, the overall death toll in Israel stood at 1,200, which also includes foreign nationals.

Israel authorities have so far provided the names of 1,162 fatalities, including 845 civilians and police officers.

Of those whose ages have been provided, 33 are children.

Meanwhile, the authorities have said that 239 people are held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals.

According to some media reports, about 30 of the hostages are children.

So far, four civilian hostages have been released by Hamas, and one female soldier was rescued by Israeli forces.

Hamas has claimed that 57 of the hostages had been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor