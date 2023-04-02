2 Pakistani security officials killed in exchange of fire

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 : At least two security officials, including the Counter-Terrorism Department constable, were killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan and Mardan districts of Pakistan, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations and police officials.

According to the Army's media wing's statement released on Friday, "An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah, 29, a resident of Karak district," was killed.

The statement and the stisation of the area were being carried out to eliminate any people whom the Pakist official termed as 'terrorists' found there.

Meanwhile, a CTD constable was killed and a wanted person, whom the official termed a 'terrorist' was killed in an exchange of fire in Mardan on Friday, reported Dawn.

Police said a CTD team raided a mosque located in the Seri Behlol locality after receiving information about the presence of a wanted militant there.

The attacker opened fire on the CTD officials, causing serious injuries to constable Usman Shah. In retaliatory firing by the injured constable, the militant also sustained critical wounds.

A similar incident took place on Thursday in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where four policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and five others were wounded when terrorists attacked Lakki Marwat's Saddar police station, according to the Express tribune.

At around 1 am, the terrorists attacked Saddar police station with modern and heavy weapons. The police personnel, who were already on alert, responded with retaliatory fire due to which the terrorists escaped in the darkness of the night.

At least five police personnel were injured in the firing incident. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported The Express Tribune.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident. "The sacrifices of our police officers/men in the war against terrorism are unforgettable. May Allah grant the martyrs a place in His mercy and speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

