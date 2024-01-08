2 people injured in light plane crash on Australia's Great Barrier Reef island

Sydney, Jan 8 Two passengers were injured on Monday after a light plane overshot the runway on a small island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, local media reported.

The plane was reportedly carrying nine passengers when it attempted to land on Lizard Island, about 1,600 km northwest of Brisbane, according to 9News network as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

